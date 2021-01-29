Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to 24

below zero.

* WHERE…Sullivan, Delaware, Otsego, Northern Oneida and

Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN…Until noon EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&