Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to 24
below zero.
* WHERE…Sullivan, Delaware, Otsego, Northern Oneida and
Southern Oneida counties.
* WHEN…Until noon EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&