Wind Chill Advisory issued January 29 at 3:11AM EST until January 29 at 12:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 29 at 3:11AM EST until January 29 at 12:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NYUpdated
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15
to 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Cortland, Onondaga, Chenango and Madison counties.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon EST Friday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.