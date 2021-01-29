Wind Chill Advisory issued January 29 at 9:39AM EST until January 29 at 12:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 29 at 9:39AM EST until January 29 at 12:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NYUpdated
* WHAT…Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. Additional
snow accumulations today will be mostly under 1 inch.
* WHERE…Cortland and Onondaga counties.
* WHEN…Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on lingering slippery road conditions. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.