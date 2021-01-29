Wind Chill Advisory issued January 29 at 9:39AM EST until January 29 at 12:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

* WHAT…Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. Additional

snow accumulations today will be mostly under 1 inch.

* WHERE…Cortland and Onondaga counties.

* WHEN…Until noon EST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on lingering slippery road conditions. The cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.