Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 3:11AM EST until January 29 at 12:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of

up to two inches.

* WHERE…Seneca, Tioga, Tompkins, Yates, Schuyler and Southern

Cayuga counties.

* WHEN…Until noon EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.