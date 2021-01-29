Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 3:11AM EST until January 29 at 12:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 3:11AM EST until January 29 at 12:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NYUpdated
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to two inches.
* WHERE…Seneca, Tioga, Tompkins, Yates, Schuyler and Southern
Cayuga counties.
* WHEN…Until noon EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.