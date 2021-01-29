‘Yellow Zone’ status lifted for Tioga County, Waverly Schools weigh in on the change

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- The state-designated COVID 'Yellow Zone' restrictions imposed in Tioga County back in November have been lifted, allowing schools and churches to continue under less strenuous coronavirus guidelines.

Schools in the county will no longer have to test 20% of their students each week, and churches in Tioga County will now be allowed to hold gatherings of over 50% capacity.

One school affected by the change is the Waverly Central School district.

Officials say free COVID testing supplies were provided to Tioga County school districts to keep on top of the virus spread. But while the county was in the Yellow Zone, districts were also challenged with providing PPE for school nurses, closing school for testing days, and overall extra work for school staff.

Superintendent of Waverly, Eric Knolles, said it all took a toll, but now teachers and nurses can breathe a sigh of relief.

"For us, it's going to be giving our staff a little breathing room to do their normal jobs and not their jobs plus testing 300 students every two weeks, so that's the thing I'm trying to take off of our nurses," Superintendent Knolles said.

Knolles says if cases of the virus spike again, the district has 2,000 tests left to use, and he hopes it can stay that way.

But for now, he says "we will transition into community testing. We've already done that with our nurses and Greater Value Ambulance to help facilitate that testing."

Knolles says while the transition to community testing will see many tests administered, it will not be remotely like the testing of 300 students per month.

According to the NYS COVID hotspot lookup here, there are no local counties currently considered Yellow Zone micro-cluster hotspots.