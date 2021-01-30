Algeria launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria has symbolically launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the town where the country’s first case of infection with the coronavirus was confirmed in March. A 65-year-old retiree got the first shot of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine on Saturday at a hospital in the town of Blida, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the capital, Algiers. Vaccines will start being administered in all regions of the country on Sunday. The campaign is set to start with health care workers, the elderly and other vulnerable populations.