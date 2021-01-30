Anglers wait for bay to freeze for ice-fishing season

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Erie’s location along the shores of Lake Erie on the northwestern tip of Pennsylvania famously exposes it to ever-changing winter weather patterns. The Erie area’s devoted ice anglers yearn for the frigid conditions that transform Presque Isle Bay into a wonderland for outdoors enthusiasts of all types. Those conditions, though, have not yet materialized this year, a development that has become more common during warming trends of the past two decades. “Once those areas are safe enough, you’ll see ice shacks scattered all over the area,” said Brian Gula, an environmental education specialist at Presque Isle State Park