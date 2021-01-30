AP source: Phillies, SS Didi Gregorius agree on 2-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius have agreed on a two-year, $28 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team hasn’t announced it. Gregorius, who turns 31 next month, batted .284 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies. Gregorius hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the Yankees between 2015-18.