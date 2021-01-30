Arctic cold and the potential of a significant winter storm

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low of 0 (-10 to 5). Winds light and variable.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers developing in northern PA during the evening hours 40%. High of 25 (22-26). Winds out of the east at 3-8 mph.

Forecast Discussion:



With less clouds tonight and calm winds, temperatures will to plummet tonight. Areas west of I-81 will be flirting with temperatures near zero while east of I-81 will be below zero. Temperatures rebound quite nicely by tomorrow afternoon however, as they warm into the mid 20s.



The main story in the weather department tonight is the potential for a major winter storm Sunday night through Tuesday. Models are indicating this will likely be a long duration snow event that could leave some locations buried under a foot of snow. Make sure to stay with 12 News for all the latest information as we continue to track this system.