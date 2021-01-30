As Wisconsin’s Johnson weighs future, Trump ties take a toll

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fealty to former President Donald Trump has endeared Republican Sen. Ron Johnson to the far-right base in Wisconsin, but it could prove costly if he decides to seek a third term in 2022. His embrace of Trump’s anti-democratic campaign to overturn the election results already has angered some mainstream Republican allies and is poised to motivate Democrats who have ridden opposition to Trump to new strength. Observers note that Johnson has often behaved like a senator from a solidly red state. But November’s election demonstrated that Wisconsin, which Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won, is anything but. The fight for his seat will be among the most competitive races next year.