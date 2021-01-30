Dole recalls Endless Summer Salad Kit due to undeclared allergens

(WBNG) -- According to the FDA, Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer Salad kit due to improper labeling of allergens.

Those with allergies to eggs or fish who have recently bought this product could be exposed in a batch that was sold to 17 states.

Dole has said the salad dressing and the topping kit was swapped accidentally in the production process.

Before the recall, no illnesses or allergic reactions were reported.

The recalled packages all have a "used by" label date of Jan. 26th.

