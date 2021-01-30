Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Chaney, one of the nation’s leading coaches during a Hall of Fame career at Temple, has died. He was 89. The university said he died Friday after a short, unspecified illness. Chaney was a commanding figure on the court and admired as much for his mentoring of players as for the team’s success. He became a de facto father to dozens of his players, many coming from broken homes. Chaney led Temple to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over 24 seasons, including five NCAA regional finals. He had 741 wins and was twice named national coach of the year. H

UNDATED (AP) — Basketball is reacting with sadness and reverence to the death of Hall of Fame coach John Chaney. The former Temple Owls coach died Friday at the age of 89. Former Temple coach Fran Dunphy says Chaney “impacted all of these players that he had and then he became their friend.” Former Temple women’s coach Dawn Staley says Chaney “was there to pick me up when things weren’t working out as I thought they should.” Chaney once famously threatened to kill coach John Calipari. The two later became friends. Calipari tweeted “Chaney and I fought every game we competed — as everyone knows, sometimes literally but in the end he was my friend.”

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid racked up 37 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-94 victory over the depleted Minnesota Timberwolves. Tobias Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers. The Eastern Conference leaders cruised away after a five-point halftime lead on the worst team in the Western Conference. Embiid went 16 for 18 from the free-throw line. He was no match for a Timberwolves team missing centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid. Rookie Anthony Edwards had 15 points in his first career start for the Timberwolves.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $115.5 million, five-year contract. Realmuto gets $20 million next season, of which $10 million is deferred, with $5 million each payable in 2026 and 2027, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Realmuto gets $23,875,000 in each of the final four years. He does not have a no-trade provision. Realmuto’s average annual salary of $23.1 million became the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in a $184 million, eight-year deal with Minnesota.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni outlined his core principles, explained his coaching philosophy and dodged questions he can’t answer yet about a quarterback controversy. Eight days after the Philadelphia Eagles picked him to replace Doug Pederson, Sirianni stood in an empty auditorium and talked to a camera for more than 40 minutes during a virtual news conference Friday. Sirianni values connecting, competition and accountability. He wants to build a smart team and emphasizes fundamentals.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile had 29 points plus 11 rebounds as Wright St. defeated Robert Morris 79-70. Kahliel Spear led the Colonials with 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.