Johnstown native’s book explores gambling, murder, the mob

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A few years ago, Johnstown jazz musician Frank Filia asked his second cousin, author Russell Shorto, a question: “What are we gonna do about the story?” Shorto instantly knew what “the story” was. His grandfather and namesake, Russell “Russ” Shorto, had been a central figure in the Johnstown mob during the city’s 20th Century heyday. The brief encounter provided the inspiration for Shorto’s most recent book – “Smalltime: A Story of My Family and the Mob.”