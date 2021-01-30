Laughton scores in OT to give Flyers 3-2 win over Islanders

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Laughton scored in overtime and Jake Voracek and Kevin Hayes also had goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders. Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders. Shayne Gostisbehere forced a turnover in OT and Laughton converted at 3:16. The Flyers and Islanders played for the first time since New York won Game 7 of their second-round playoff series last season. The Islanders dominated this one in regulation and outshot the Flyers 27-14.