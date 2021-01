DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love scored a career-high 34 points with 11 rebounds and Wright St. beat Robert Morris 86-56. Tanner Holden had 16 points for Wright St., which won its fifth straight game. Tim Finke added 12 points and eight rebounds. Grant Basile had 10 points and three blocks. Jon Williams had 10 points for the Colonials, who now have lost six games in a row.