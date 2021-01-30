‘Love your local Restaurants’ virtual team trivia night supports local business, non-profit

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- If you're missing trivia nights in downtown Binghamton, tonight is your chance to get back into the swing of it with 'Love Your Local Restaurants' virtual team trivia night.

Guinness World Record holder Andy Papaleo, the owner of AP Entertainment, has teamed up with The Discovery Center to bring the community the virtual event and to benefit local restaurants in Broome County.

The trivia event will be held over zoom tonight at 8 p.m., and all you had to do to participate is purchase take-out from any of the 8 partnering restaurants during the week of Jan.24 through Jan.30.

When customers picked up take-out food, they received a ticket with the zoom link information that enabled them to participate in the trivia night.

Papaleo said, "We wanted to create a fun, responsible, and safe way to promote our local restaurants who have supported both the Discovery Center and AP Entertainment, during the trying times the last 9 months".

Participating restaurants include:

The Brickyard

The Galley Tavern and Grill

Dos Rios Cantina, South City Publick House

The Stone Fox Bar and Pizza

Craft Bar and Kitchen

The Colonial

Kampai Japanese Steakhouse

Marc Yezzi, General Manager of The Colonial said, "I'ts a fantastic idea on his [Papaleo's] end to do it that way, where people have to support local businesses in order to participate in something like this. It's kind of the best of both worlds, I think its really cool to have that community involvement."

Papaleo said live bands will be playing music for trivia question clues, and there will be additional surprises to look forward to.