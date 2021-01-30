Myanmar military denies claims it was threatening a coup

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s military has denied that controversial statements by its chief were meant as a threat to stage a coup, claiming the media had misinterpreted his words. Political tension soared this past week after the military said it could not rule out a coup if its complaints of widespread voting fraud in last November’s election were ignored. The military chief told senior officers Wednesday in a speech that the constitution could be revoked if laws were not being properly enforced. The state election commission on Thursday dismissed the military’s claims of major fraud.