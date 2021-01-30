Navy vet’s troubled life transformed after rescue by dogs

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Budhi Blair’s first dog was beaten to death in front of him. The dog had learned to protect him from abuse inflicted by a relative, and one day, the dog’s heroism was punished. This was how Blair’s life started, and it crumbled even more through the years since: a stint in the military that caused PTSD, the brutal death of his best friend, habitual drinking, a fight after a wedding that led to a long stay in prison, and a knife attack in jail. In the worst of his moments, though, a pup broke through his pain.