New book sees a ‘New Possible’ emerging from 2020’s tumult

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The past year offered a torrent of trauma: a lethal pandemic spiraling out of control; thousands of shuttered businesses; violent protests over racial injustice; raging wildfires under smirched skies; and a harrowing coup attempt in a hallowed hall of democracy. But perhaps these tumultuous times will turn out to be a blessing in disguise. That’s the main point of “The New Possible,” a book of 28 thought-provoking essays exploring how society can seize upon the recent upheaval. Its writers suggest ways to reshape technology, the economy, the environment and more so we can eventually look back at 2020 as a reawakening instead of a death rattle.