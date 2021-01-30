No. 3 Villanova rolls to 9th straight, handles Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in 21 minutes and No. 3 Villanova rolled to ninth straight victory with an unexpectedly easy 80-72 decision over Seton Hall. Jermaine Samuels added 17 points and Justin Moore had 16 for Jay Wright’s team. Collin Gillespie had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists. The Wildcats built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and were really never threatened in handing Seton Hall its third straight loss to a ranked opponent.