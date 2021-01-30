Census delay helps GOP in one statehouse, Dems in another

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Census Bureau’s missed deadlines could spell bad news for Democrats in Virginia and Republicans in New Jersey in legislative elections this year. The unusual election cycle in the two states often provides an early window into the electorate’s view on a new presidential administration. The 2021 election cycle is also supposed to be the first conducted after redistricting to reflect the 2020 census. But the Census Bureau said this week the data will be delayed, so both states will have to use the existing lines. In New Jersey, Republicans say the lines lock in a Democratic advantage. But in Virginia, the existing lines were drawn to favor the GOP.