South Carolina GOP censures Rep. Rice for impeachment vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Republicans have issued a formal censure to U.S. Rep. Tom Rice to show disapproval over his vote in support of the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Rice was among the 10 GOP representatives who joined Democrats on Jan. 13 in voting to impeach Trump for his role in the violence a week earlier at the U.S. Capitol. A day after his vote, Rice told The Associated Press “it hurts my heart” to have gone against the president, but he decided to back impeachment after seeing what he characterized as Trump’s inaction during the Capitol Hill riot. Rice represents South Carolina’s 7th District, an area that voted heavily for Trump.