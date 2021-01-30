Skip to Content

Student’s medical setbacks fuel passion for nursing career

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Madison Jarocha knows her life would look much different if illness had not touched her. From an autoimmune disease that shook up her world as a teenager to broken bones to a cancer diagnosis in her final year of college, the 21-year-old has faced — and survived — more than some people do in a lifetime. Today, Madison, of South Abington Township, has a few months to go before earning her nursing degree from University of Central Florida. A basketball and field hockey player, Madison initially thought she was having issues with asthma when she started getting out of breath and passing out at practice. 

