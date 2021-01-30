Things to Know: Fewer Black Americans are getting vaccinated

An Associated Press analysis shows that Black people in many parts of the U.S. are lagging behind whites in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. Statistics released by 17 states and two cities tell the same story: Through Jan. 25, Black people were getting inoculated at levels below their share of the general population. Meanwhile, U.S. hospital systems are coming under fire over accusations that they are playing favorites when it comes to who gets the first crack at COVID-19 vaccines. And in other virus news, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order that will require masks to be worn nationwide on federal property and certain modes of public transportation, including planes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares.