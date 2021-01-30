UK sees smooth vaccine supplies after EU addresses ‘mistake’

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it does not expect any disruptions to its orders of coronavirus vaccines after the European Union made clear it wouldn’t trigger an emergency provision in the Brexit deal while monitoring the export of does produced in the EU. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said the government expects the vaccines to be supplied as planned after the EU addressed the “mistake” in its proposal to tighten export rules for COVID-19 vaccines produced in the 27 member nations. The U.K. government complained late Friday that the bloc had invoked an emergency clause in its divorce deal with Britain to introduce controls on exports from EU member Ireland into Northern Ireland.