Unlikely path of game warden of Afro-Caribbean ancestry

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The sound of rifle fire cracked the air on a recent blustery morning at a Poconos shooting range. When the game warden rolled in, the shooters turned their heads to watch his dark SUV roll slowly across the snow. Everyone notices when the warden shows up, particularly when it’s Warden Praveed “Abe” Abraham. “Cease fire,” Abraham said to the group of shooters as he approached them on foot. Abraham, 32, is the first full-time warden of color in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s 115-year history.