WHO teams visits Wuhan food market in search of virus clues

WUHAN, China (AP) — A World Health Organization team looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic is visiting a market known to be the food distribution center for the Chinese city of Wuhan during the 76-day lockdown last year. The team members were seen Sunday walking through sections of one of the largest wet markets in Wuhan surrounded by a large entourage of Chinese officials and representatives. The team has so far visited two hospitals at the center of the early outbreak, as well as a museum exhibition dedicated to COVID-19. WHO says the team plans to visit hospitals, markets and laboratories in a politically charged mission as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged early missteps. A single visit by scientists is unlikely to confirm the virus’s origins.