Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 11:00 AM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 to 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds have been fairly light overnight, but
will increase again after day break, lowering wind chill values
again before temperatures can increase enough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&