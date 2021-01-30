Wind Chill Advisory issued January 30 at 4:30AM EST until January 30 at 11:00AM EST by NWS Binghamton NY
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 to 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds have been fairly light overnight, but
will increase again after day break, lowering wind chill values
again before temperatures can increase enough.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.