Wind Chill Advisory issued January 30 at 4:30AM EST until January 30 at 11:00AM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

15 to 20 below zero.

* WHERE…Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and

Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds have been fairly light overnight, but

will increase again after day break, lowering wind chill values

again before temperatures can increase enough.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.