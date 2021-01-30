Winter Storm Watch from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Winter Storm Watch from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Lackawanna, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New
York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through early Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. A few
to several inches of lighter snow are possible Sunday evening
through Monday. Then for Monday night into Tuesday morning,
additional snow is expected which may be heavy at times, along
with areas of blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
There is considerable uncertainty still on the details of this
storm. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this
situation.
&&