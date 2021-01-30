Winter Storm Watch from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches possible.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern

Wayne, Lackawanna, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New

York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through early Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. A few

to several inches of lighter snow are possible Sunday evening

through Monday. Then for Monday night into Tuesday morning,

additional snow is expected which may be heavy at times, along

with areas of blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

There is considerable uncertainty still on the details of this

storm. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this

situation.

