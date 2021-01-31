13 killed in car bombs, shooting in northern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — One Syrian has been killed and four injured after Kurdish security forces opened fire at pro-government demonstrators in a shared northeastern city. The state news agency SANA said Sunday the Kurdish forces opened fire at demonstrators protesting a seige on their neighborhood in Hassakeh city. The Kurds, Syria’s largest ethnic minority, have carved out a semi-autonomous enclave in Syria’s north since the start of the civil war in 2011. Separately, two car bombs went off two hours apart in the northwestern town of Azaz and another village some 50 kilometers (30 miles) away, killing 12 people, including at least one child.