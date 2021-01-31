2 arrests in attack on famed San Francisco private eye

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery that left famed San Francisco private investigator Jack Palladino on life support. The San Francisco Chronicle says Palladino himself may have inadvertently helped detectives make the arrests after photographs were recovered from a camera the suspects unsuccessfully tried to steal. Palladino, who worked on high-profile cases ranging from the Jonestown mass suicides to celebrity and political scandals, suffered a head injury in the violent attack Jan. 28. Police say 24-year-old Lawrence Thomas of Pittsburg and 23-year-old Tyjone Flournoy of San Francisco were jailed Sunday. It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.