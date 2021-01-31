AP sources: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round draft picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the deal has not been completed. The blockbuster trade of two starting quarterbacks and former No. 1 overall draft picks will provide a change of scenery for two players who probably could use it. Stafford asked to be traded shortly after last season ended with the Lions’ third straight season of double-digit losses.