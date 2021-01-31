Skip to Content

Beach poles behind Florida hotel block driving in Daytona

1:00 pm National News from the Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Driving on the seaside sand, a long-lived tradition in Daytona Beach, is now threatened along one short stretch where poles are blocking any vehicles. The Hard Rock Hotel erected the poles along a 410-foot (124-meter) section of beach to prevent driving there. Volusia County Council chair Jeff Brower has made beach driving a priority since his election in November. Brower told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that the poles are treated with harsh chemicals that could harm beachgoers and that he won’t appear at any events at the Hard Rock until they are removed.

