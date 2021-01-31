Big 2nd half fuels CCSU over St. Francis (Pa.) 85-77

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Myles Baker tied his career high with a season-high 24 points as Central Connecticut defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 85-77. Tre Mitchell scored 16 of his 19 points, also matching a career high, in the second half when Central Connecticut scored 51 to break open a one-point game. Baker and Mitchell each made four 3-pointers. Stephane Ayangma added eight points and seven rebounds. Jamir Reed had eight points, six rebounds and six assists. Maxwell Land had 16 points for the Red Flash. Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 14 points. Bryce Laskey had 13 points, Marlon Hargis 12 and Myles Thompson 11.