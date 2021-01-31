Binghamton men split series with UNH

(WBNG) -- Even after getting sent into overtime, the Binghamton men's basketball team fell to New Hampshire, splitting the weekend series.

Final score:

UNH - 71 (8-7, 7-5 AE), Binghamton - 65 (2-13, 2-10)

The Bearcats led most of the game and led 48-41 with six minutes left to play before the Wildcats rallied. Sophomore Dan Petcash's layup and free throw gave Binghamton its final lead of the game, 56-54.

The Wildcats came back to tie with 40 second left sending the game into overtime. In overtime, UNH made 4-of-6 shots and converted 6-of-9 from the line.

Sophomore Brenton Mills finished with 14 points. Petcash had 12 points, seven rebounds. Senior Thomas Bruce and sophomore Bryce Beamer added 11 points apeice.

"Played with great energy," head coach Tommy Dempsey said. "It was a great basketball game today. It certainly feels lousy to lose in overtime because maybe we could've got some momentum going if we could've won those back to back games and swept the weekend."

Binghamton is back on the road traveling to NJIT Saturday and Sunday.