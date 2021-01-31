Broome Co. mobile rapid testing site for COVID-19 on the move

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar has announced the county's mobile rapid COVID-19 testing site will be changing locations this week.

The county's mobile rapid testing site will be heading to MacArthur Park in Binghamton at 1081 Vestal Ave. beginning February 1st.

The site will be available for county residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms from Feb. 01 to Feb. 07 from 1 to 7 p.m. daily.

Resident must schedule a testing appointment to utilize the mobile rapid testing sites services by signing up online here, or calling 2-1-1.

Garnar reported the county's coronavirus numbers today, showing 65 new cases of the virus were reported Sunday leaving the countywide number of active cases at 1,170 when last updated.

