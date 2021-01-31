BU Professor sheds light on “Wall Street Bets” group from Reddit

(WBNG) -- After many changes took place on Wall Street this week, all eyes will be on the stock market Monday once the opening bell sounds to see what comes next.

The market's fluctuation was due to the rapid rise of the store Gamestop's stock, driven by the online group on Reddit called, "Wall Street Bets."

12 News spoke with Jeremy Blackburn, a professor of Computer Science at Binghamton University, who explains who the people behind the group are and what "meme stock" is.

Blackburn explains "meme stocks" are stocks that are not appealing to buy because it's losing value. Therefore, it receives the "meme" title because buying a stock that is losing value can be more of a joke for many people, but one that everyone's in on.

But, in Gamestop's case, the joke, i.e. buying the company's stock, worked.

Blackburn adds that the group "Wall Street Bets" is a community of people that, typically, like to make risky choices when it comes to investments. He says the group has been around for a while but received the most attention this week due to their success.

"They're real investors because it's real money," Blackburn says, "but the 'Bets' in the group name is an important aspect. The investors recognize it's a game, and they are gambling it so everything is a meme over there; losing money, gaining money," said Blackburn.

He notes it's interesting that all the information was public, and the content and messaging in the group regarding going after Gamestop's stock was all in plain sight and accessible for anyone to preview the group's plans.

Blackburn adds that following the events from last week, he believes there will be some sort of regulation introduced.

Blackburn says although the events of this week were startling, he imagines something like this event could happen again in the future.