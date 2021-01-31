Cyclone causes flooding in Fiji, kills 1 with 5 more missing

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A cyclone caused flooding as it crossed Fiji, requiring rescues of residents and sending thousands of people into shelters in the Pacific archipelago. At least one person died and five others are missing. Authorities say more than 10,000 people are sheltering at 300 evacuation centers after Cyclone Ana made landfall Sunday on the main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu. The cyclone caused flooding on both islands, including in the capital, Suva. A disaster management official said a river near Suva unexpectedly burst it banks and crews needed to rescue villagers from their homes. The nation’s leader pointed to climate change as a cause of recent deadly storms. Fiji was still recovering from an even more powerful cyclone that hit in December.