Mayor Bill de Blasio on NYC snow preparations

NEW YORK CITY (WBNG) -- Officials in NYC are preparing the city for significant impacts of the upcoming snowstorm set to fly in on Monday.

City Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City school district buildings will be closed Monday and all classes will be held remotely.

de Blasio said in a news conference "This is not a storm to underestimate. Take it seriously."

While the storm is not expected to be of the same extent as the December snowstorm, nor should residents be expected to be met with the same impacts, de Blasio asked residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

He suggests that those who must travel into the city or within it to use mass public transit provided.