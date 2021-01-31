Elmire police investigating homicide at a house party

ELMIRA (WBNG) -- The Elmira Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning on W. 3rd St.

Police say they responded to a report of gunshots on the 500 block of W. 3rd. St. and upon arrival found a man outside of the residence who had been shot.

Upon investigation, police have found the man was shot after an argument broke out during a large house party at the residence.

Elmira Police reported many people in the large crowd fled the scene as police arrived.

Erway Ambulance took the victim to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

Police say a second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries as well.

At this time it is unknown what caused the altercation or how many people were involved

The Elmira Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.



Elmira Police are asking anyone with more information to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and police say information on the victim will be released at a later date.