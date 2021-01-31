Lewis scores 15 to lead James Madison past Drexel 73-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis scored 15 points with six assists and five steals as James Madison defeated Drexel 73-64. Vado Morse had 15 points for James Madison, which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Terell Strickland added 11 points, including a big corner 3 after getting a stop on Drexel’s Camren Wynter, pushing the Dukes lead to 67-64. Julien Wooden had 11 points and seven rebounds for James Madison. Wynter scored 29 points with six rebounds for the Dragons. He was 10 of 21 shooting with five turnovers. Zach Walton added 15 points.