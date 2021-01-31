Meeks scores 32 to lead Bucknell past Lehigh 92-68

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Meeks scored a career-high 32 points on 11 of 16 shooting and Bucknell romped past Lehigh 92-68. The win assures Bucknell a top-two finish in the Patriot League’s Central Division and a spot in the league tournament. Andrew Funk added 17 points for Bucknell, which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Walter Ellis added 12 points. Xander Rice had eight points with seven assists. The Bison scored a season-high 92 points on a season-best 51.5% shooting. Jeameril Wilson had 16 points for the Mountain Hawks, who shot 32% for the game (21 of 65). Evan Taylor added 14 points and 10 rebounds.