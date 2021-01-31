Otsego Co. health officials encourage those 65+ to schedule vaccinations through participating pharmacies

OTSEGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- Health officials in Otsego County say they are urging people age 65 and older to get their coronavirus vaccinations with a participating pharmacy.

The Department of Health for the county says that while it did receive a one-time shipment of the vaccination for individuals age 65 and up, they do not expect to receive another in the near future for that group.

Currently, the DOH is vaccinating eligible essential workers who are a part of the state's group 1b.

The DOH says direction came from the New York State DOH that the Otsego County DOH could not vaccinate the 65+ population quite yet.

They say the system of pharmacies vaccinating only those in the 65+ population is intended to reduce competition for vaccines for the senior population.

The Otsego County DOH is asking the public to remain patient during the vaccination process, as they are aware they have not received enough vaccination doses for all people who still need to be vaccinated.



They encourage residents to stay vigilant and to look for vaccination clinics at local pharmacies.



As of Sunday, the DOH says it has vaccinated 870 individuals and has 130 vaccine doses on hand.

The department says residents should continue to practice all prevention measures to reduce the risk of contracting COVID 19.