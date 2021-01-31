Outcry, arrests in Turkey over Mecca poster with LGBT flags

ISTANBUL (AP) — Two students have been arrested in Turkey on charges of inciting hatred and insulting religious values for a poster depicting Islam’s most sacred site with LGBT flags. Their arrest late Saturday comes after top Turkish officials slammed the poster, displayed at an exhibition in Turkey’s most prestigious university. Top government officials from Turkey’s conservative ruling party condemned the poster. The Kaaba in Mecca is the holiest site in Islam. The poster placed a mythical creature of half-woman and half-snake found in Middle Eastern folklore on the site of worship along with the flags of LGBT and other people. The text for it said the artwork was a critique of traditional gender roles.