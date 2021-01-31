Search is on for new leaders in journalism’s upper echelons

NEW YORK (AP) — A changing of the guard is afoot for journalism’s leaders. The announced retirement of editor Marty Baron at The Washington Post and ABC News President James Goldston’s exit add to the vacancy list for top newsroom jobs. The Los Angeles Times and Reuters are also looking for new leaders, CNN’s chief is considering his future and The New York Times is likely to have a new editor within the next two years. The changeover will test the industry’s commitment to diversity in management. The new jobs will also require executives be nimble enough to react to an industry that continues to rapidly change.