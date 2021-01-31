Significant snowstorm on its way!

TONIGHT: Widespread light to moderate snowfall continuing into Monday morning 90%. The steadiest snow will be off to the southwest. Snowfall accumulations of 2-5 inches. Low of 18 (14-21). Winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.



Snowfall for Sunday night.

MONDAY: Widespread snow early then tapering off to more scattered activity 90%. The steadiest will be in northern PA. Snow becomes widespread again during the late afternoon hours leading to a slick evening commute. Additional snowfall accumulation of 3-6 inches. High of 28. Winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:



The timeline remains fairly similar to yesterday with a long duration storm expected over the next few days. Widespread light snow will continue to slowly move in from the southwest this evening. Snow will remain light overnight with some locations picking up a couple of inches.



There will be a bit of a lull in the action midday on Monday when snow becomes more scattered. Steadier snow moves into the region late Monday afternoon leading a messy evening commute with poor driving conditions likely. This is when we will pick up most of our snow. During this time, snowfall accumulations may exceed 1-2 inches per our briefly.