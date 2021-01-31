Storm won’t mean ‘snow day’ for Philly public school kids

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The approaching winter storm won’t mean a “snow day” for Philadelphia public school students, officials said. The School District of Philadelphia said all school buildings will be closed Monday, including the district headquarters and family technology support centers, to allow “safe clearing of snow from all roadways and walkways.” But officials said there was no need to call a “snow day” and cancel classes since instruction is taking place digitally. So, public school students are expected to log on for teacher-led instruction in the morning followed by independent learning tasks in the afternoon