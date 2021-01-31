Thousands join in Jerusalem funerals, flout pandemic rules

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Israelis have participated in a pair of funerals for two prominent rabbis in Jerusalem, flouting the country’s ban on large public gatherings amid the pandemic. Sunday’s midday funeral procession for Rabbi Meshulam Soloveitchik wended its way through the streets of Jerusalem in the latest display of ultra-Orthodox Israelis’ rejection of the country’s coronavirus restrictions. Later Sunday, thousands of mourners attended the funeral of 98-year-old Rabbi Yitzhok Scheiner. Israeli media said both men had died of COVID-19. Israeli police did little to stop the processions, despite lockdown restrictions barring mass gatherings. Police say attempting to disperse the crowds would have been unwise and dangerous.